FOOTBALL DRAWS: Castlehaven, Newcestown and Carbery Rangers to meet again in Cork Premier SFC

THERE’S a familiarity to this year’s Bon Secours Premier SFC as, like in 2021, Castlehaven, Newcestown and Carbery Rangers have all been drawn in the same group. They will be joined by the winner of the yet-to-be-played 2020 Cork SAFC final between Mallow and Éire Óg.

Last season, Castlehaven and Newcestown emerged from a group that also included Carbery Rangers and Ilen Rovers, so these three teams know each other well.

While Ilen avoided the same group, they will also face West Cork opposition as they are in Group C alongside Clonakilty, St Finbarr's and Ballincollig.

The 2020 Cork Premier SFC final between Castlehaven and Nemo is yet to played.

2021 Cork Premier SFC – Group A: Nemo Rangers, Valley Rovers, Douglas, Carrigaline. Group B: Castlehaven, Newcestown, Carbery Rangers, Winner of Mallow/Éire Óg. Group C: St Finbarr's, Ballincollig, Clonakilty, Ilen Rovers.

We have plenty of local derbies to look forward to in the 2021 Bon Secours SAFC as O’Donovan Rossa, Bandon and Dohenys, as well as Muskerry men Beál Áthan Ghaorthaidh, have all been drawn in Group A.

Bantry Blues, under new manager Colm Cronin, will take on Fermoy, the loser of Mallow/Éire Óg, and Clyda Rovers in Group C.

2021 Cork SAFC – Group A: O’Donovan Rossa, Bandon, Beál Áthan Ghaorthaidh, Dohenys. Group B: Bishopstown, St Michael’s, Kiskeam, Winner of Knocknagree/Kanturk. Group C: Fermoy, Loser of Mallow/Éire Óg, Clyda Rovers, Bantry Blues.

2021 Cork PIFC – Group A: St Nick’s, Loser of Knocknagree/Kanturk, Macroom, Naomh Abán. Group B: Cill na Martra, Nemo Rangers, St Vincent’s, Winner of Mitchelstown/Rockchapel. Group C: Newmarket, Aghada, Castletownbere, Na Piarsaigh.

2021 Cork IAFC – Group A: Loser of Mitchelstown/Rockchapel, Aghabullogue, Kildorrery, Glanmire. Group B: Kilshanning, Glanworth, Adrigole, Glenville. Group C: Millstreet, Kinsale, St Finbarr’s, JAFC Winners. Group D: Gabriel Rangers, Ballinora, Dromtarriffe, Ballydesmond.