FIXTURES: Cork hurlers open league at home to Limerick

PAT Ryan’s first campaign as Cork senior hurling manager will begin with a bang – the visit of All-Ireland champions Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, February 4th, at 7.30pm.

Three of Cork’s five games are at home, with Westmeath and Wexford also travelling to Lee-side, while the Rebels are away to Galway and Clare, with the latter tie on March 19th their final game in the group stage.

Cork’s 2023 Allianz Hurling League fixtures are as follows:

Round 1: Saturday, February 4th – Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 7.30pm

Round 2: Sunday, February 12th – Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, at 2pm

Round 3: Sunday, February 26th – Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 1.45pm

Round 4: Sunday, March 12th – Cork v Wexford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 3.45pm