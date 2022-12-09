FIXTURES: Cork hurlers open league at home to Limerick

PAT Ryan’s first campaign as Cork senior hurling manager will begin with a bang – the visit of All-Ireland champions Limerick to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, February 4th, at 7.30pm.
Three of Cork’s five games are at home, with Westmeath and Wexford also travelling to Lee-side, while the Rebels are away to Galway and Clare, with the latter tie on March 19th their final game in the group stage.
Cork’s 2023 Allianz Hurling League fixtures are as follows:
Sport
Dec, 2022
Check out the seedings for Carbery junior football and hurling championships 2023
Read more
Round 1: Saturday, February 4th – Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 7.30pm
Round 2: Sunday, February 12th – Galway v Cork, Pearse Stadium, Salthill, at 2pm
Round 3: Sunday, February 26th – Cork v Westmeath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 1.45pm
Round 4: Sunday, March 12th – Cork v Wexford, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 3.45pm