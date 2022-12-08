Sport

FIXTURES: Check out Cork footballers' Division 2 national league schedule

December 8th, 2022 9:25 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Dublin’s Brian Howard and Lee Gannon tackle Cork's Colm O'Callaghan during the 2022 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final. (Photo: James Crombie/INPHO)

Share this article

THE Cork senior footballers will begin their bid to win promotion from Division 2 of the Allianz Football League against Meath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on January 29th.

This is one of four home fixtures in the league for John Cleary’s men, including three of their first four games, as dates, venues and throw-in times were confirmed.

The visit of Dublin to Leeside on Sunday, February 19th will attract a lot of attention, as the Rebels begin their campaign against three Leinster teams – home to Meath, away to Kildare and home to Dublin.

On paper, Cork’s second half of their Division 2 schedule looks kinder, as both Limerick and Derry head to Páirc Uí Chaoimh, while the Rebels travel to both Clare and Louth. 

Cork’s 2023 Allianz Football League Division 2 fixtures are as follows:

Round 1: Sunday, January 29th – Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 1.30pm

Round 2: Sunday, February 5th – Kildare v Cork, St Clonleth’s Park, Newbridge, at 2pm

Round 3: Sunday, February 19th Cork v Dublin, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 3.45pm

Round 4: Sunday, February 26th – Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 3.45pm

Round 5: Sunday, March 5th – Clare v Cork, Cusack Park, Ennis, at 2pm

Round 6: Sunday, March 19th – Louth v Cork, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee, at 1pm

Round 7: Sunday, March 26th – Cork v Derry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, at 2pm

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.