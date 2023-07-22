Five reasons Cork camogie fans can be optimistic ahead of All-Ireland semi-final

BIG PLAYERS RETURN: The return of Aisling Thompson, Orla Cronin and Laura Hayes from injury is a huge boost at the business end of the season; all three came on in the quarter-final against Kilkenny and made an impact. As well as being three top players, think of the big-game experience they have. It also means manager Matthew Twomey has as close to a full deck as he has had all season. At one stage, there were 14 absentees, leaving just 19 fit players. Thompson, Cronin and Hayes are all Camogie All-Stars, who know how to win big games, so it’s a boost at the right time for the Rebels. It increases Cork's options off the bench, too, experienced players to call on in the second half.

STILL WORK TO DO: After the quarter–final win against Kilkenny Matthew Twomey highlighted there was still a lot to work on ahead of the Galway showdown. Two issues are shooting and the conversion rate. The Rebels had six goal chances against Kilkenny, but only took two. It’s a positive that they were creating the chances but Cork will need to be much more clinical against Galway. In addition, Cork had a 57 percent conversion rate in the quarter-final along with eight wides. Their conversion rate against Galway in the league final was 44 percent with 10 wides. They had 12 wides against the Tribeswomen in their round-robin championship meeting. While the stat was improved against Kilkenny, Cork’s conversion rate still needs to be better if they are to progress to the All-Ireland final. Puckouts will be key, too. Cork’s win percentage from their own against Kilkenny was 63. The stats look relatively good, but still lots to work on.

DUAL CLASHES OVER: After three well-publicised dual clashes this season, the good news is we won’t have anymore this year, at least. That’s good news for Cork’s four dual players, Libby Coppinger, Aoife Healy, Hannah Looney and Orlaith Cahalane. It means they can put their full concentration into Sunday’s game against Galway, before switching back to football the following week. 2022 All-Star Coppinger and Looney are experienced campaigners, Healy has got on the scoresheet in this championship, while Cahalane adds a different dimension off the bench.

MOMENTUM: In dethroning All-Ireland champions Kilkenny, confidence is going to be high in the Cork camp. After four losses on the bounce from April to the start of June (against Galway three times and Waterford in the Munster championship), Cork needed to reignite their season. They did that with wins over Down (3-19 to 1-10), Clare (3-19 to 0-8) and Kilkenny (2-14 to 2-13). Cork are finding form at the right time, buoyed by beating Kilkenny, and they will need to bring their best form against a very good Galway team.

GALWAY HOODOO: As mentioned in the Star last week, it’s Galway, again. The Rebels’ recent record against the Tribeswomen has not been good. In their last five encounters, league and championship, Cork have lost every single one. In the All-Ireland final in 2021 and both league finals in 2022 and 2023 especially, Cork had leads but let them slip. This Saturday’s match is an opportunity to banish those bad memories. The signs look promising. In the quarter-final, Kilkenny roared back into proceedings, from five down to only one behind, and in the past Cork would have been in danger of letting the game slip from their grasp. The encouraging sign was that they closed the game out. That was an important moment for this Cork team: they held out against one of their main rivals.