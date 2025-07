A FIRST All-Ireland SHC final between Cork and Tipperary will commence on Sunday in Croke Park (3.30pm).

Cork are hoping to win their first Liam MacCarthy cup since 2005 and on that '05 team at full-back was Diarmuid 'The Rock' O'Sullivan.

On this week's podcast, Matthew Hurley catches up with the Cork hurling legend to discuss the big game.