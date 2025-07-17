West Cork islands awarded funding for two more years

Cork County Council has welcomed the decision by the Arts Council to continue to provide funding for the Creative Places: West Cork Islands programme for an additional two years.

The scheme is a community-centred arts development programme, established by Cork County Council in 2023 for the seven inhabited islands of Oileán Chléire, Sherkin, Heir, Long, Whiddy, Bere and Dursey.

Since being initially awarded three-year funding from the Arts Council, the Council’s Arts Office has worked in partnership with Bere island Projects Group, Sherkin Island Development Society, Comharchumann Chléire Teo. and Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre.

The aim of the programme is to develop and sustain community-centred cultural activity across the islands.

Creative Places: West Cork Islands has supported island-based artists, craftspeople, and communities to initiate new projects, support existing projects, and nurtured cultural connections between islanders on different islands.

There are currently three storytellers in residence; Nuala Hayes, Paddy O’Brien, and Simone Schuemmelfeder, who are working with communities to share stories in Irish and English. Filmmaker Eoin Heaney, recipient of the Ocean and Environment commission, is developing a community-based film which will be premiered in 2026.

Creative Places is a national programme of sustained arts investments across communities in 19 diverse towns, villages, and geographical areas across the country.

It aims to be inclusive with an emphasis on community-centred arts events, activities, and projects.

Each Creative Place is supported by a coordinator who works with local communities to explore, plan and deliver creative projects.

The additional funding from the Arts Council totalling €170,000 will support the development of Creative Places: West Cork Islands until October 2027.

Emphasis will be placed on embedding the programme across the islands, connecting further with islanders and future planning towards a sustainable programme that positively impacts on the lives of islanders and island visitors.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the announcement, stating: ‘Creative Places: West Cork Islands is a wonderful example of what sustained, significant investment into a place can do.

‘The West Cork Islands are renowned for their culture and creativity, and the programme has brought that to a new level, supporting artistic ambition and community engagement in creativity. It is wonderful that Creative Places: West Cork Islands’ three successful years are being acknowledged, and Cork County Council can continue to develop the programme with partners and islanders.’

Judith Gilbert, chair of the West Cork Islands Community Council added: ‘We are delighted that this programme will continue until late 2027, giving us time and resources to further embed community-centred creativity and cultural projects, events and activities across and between the West Cork Islands.

‘We are currently in the middle of our third Summer of the programme, and it is incredible to see the quantity and quality of arts projects flourishing at the moment.’

For further information and news on Creative Places: West Cork Islands, visit creativeplaceswci.ie