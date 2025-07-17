Homes are ‘well run’ in the main rules HIQA

INSPECTORS who visited two health care facilities in West Cork found them well run and compliant with all regulations with just one minor exception in each.

An unannounced visit from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) at the CareChoice facility in Clonakilty took place on March 4th last.

The inspector’s report noted that this purpose-built centre for older people is registered for the care of 50 residents: 42 in single bedrooms, plus four twin-bedded rooms.

The inspector said residents living in CareChoice Clonakilty gave positive feedback and said they received good care from the staff, whom they described as kind and respectful, and helped them to enjoy a good quality of life.

However, a review of wound care documentation showed that one resident, who had been assessed as requiring dressings of their wound every three days, had gaps of four and five days between this dressing being carried out.

The inspector held that this wound was not graded correctly in line with best practice but the situation has since been reviewed.

The inspector said that an error in the reporting system used has been identified and this has now been addressed.

Meanwhile, a residential care centre for adults with an intellectual disability who require either residential or respite services, and is run by CoAction in West Cork, was inspected on February 4th 2025.

The inspector for the national body noted that the centre comprises two units in total and is registered to provide supports to 13 adult male and female residents.

One unit provides ongoing respite and residential supports to seven residents and the second unit can provide services to six residents but is currently unoccupied.

The inspector stated that respite and residential services had ceased in this centre for a significant period during the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing recruitment and staffing issues meant that these had never fully reverted back to previous

levels.

According to the inspector, both premises had a homely feel and in terms of quality and safety the inspector held that the wellbeing and welfare of residents in this centre was maintained by ‘a good standard of care and support,’ which was provided by ‘a consistent and committed core staff and management team.’

CEO of CoAction, Jillian Connolly, confirmed that during this inspection, the inspector identified that it was not compliant with regulation seven, which requires that all staff have the necessary knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the people it supports through positive behaviour support.

‘Psychology is a key component of supporting our staff team,’ Jillian told The Southern Star. ‘In 2024, CoAction had vacancies within our adult psychology team. These positions have now been successfully

filled.

‘This has enabled CoAction to implement the required actions, as outlined in our compliance plan submitted to hiqa in response to their inspection findings. These actions include strengthened support and oversight in relation to behaviour support planning.

‘CoAction,’ she concluded, ‘remains committed to maintaining compliance with regulatory standards, continuous quality improvement, and the delivery of safe, person-centred services to everyone we support.’