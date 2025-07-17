Carbery Rangers’ seconds promoted to the county leagues for 2026

CARBERY RANGERS 2-12

DONOUGHMORE 1-13

CARBERY Rangers’ second string were crowned McCarthy Insurance Group county junior league champions after defeating Donoughmore on Wednesday evening in Newcestown.

Ross will now play Division 7 county league football in 2026, joining St James in the grade.

A great boost for championship too as they face St Mary’s, Goleen and St Colums in Roinn 4 of the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior AFC.

A goal at either side of half time from Ross was the difference between the 2 teams. The West Cork side went from being one up to seven up within a matter of moments. The West Cork outfit were just one point up before Conor Twomey struck the net before the break.

Seconds into the second spell, Cork minor from 2023 Timmy Cullinane goaled.

The Muskerry side, to their credit, didn’t throw in the towel and pulled it back to two points with time almost up.

They could have stolen victory when they had the last shot of the game come off the post in a frantic final few minutes.

Ross held on for a deserved win ultimately and promotion.

Scorers: Timothy Cullinane 1-4; Conor Twomey 1-2; Jack O’Regan 0-4 (1f, 1tpf); Brian Shanahan, Ciarán McCarthy 0-1 each.

Carbery Rangers: Aaron O’Brien; Peter Óg Hill, Killian Eady, Caolan Hayes; Ciarán McCarthy, Paudie Hodnett, Niall Keane; Mike Mennis Alan Jennings; Mike Maguire, Conor Twomey, Brian Shanahan; Ben Linehan, Jack O Regan, Colm Hayes.

Subs: Timothy Cullinane, Sam Linehan, Mark Hodnett, Kieran Fitzpatrick, Chris O’Donovan, Jerry McCarthy