Fintan McCarthy through to A final at European Rowing Championships

FINTAN McCarthy has the chance to win a medal in his first regatta as a heavyweight rower.

The two-time Olympic lightweight champion has teamed up with Konan Pazzaia in the Irish men’s double at the European Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

On Friday morning, Fintan and Konan finished second in the semi-final of the men’s double sculls to qualify for the A final. They raced against the Romanian crew, who broke their own European record set just the day before. The A final on Saturday morning (10:40am IST, lane 5) will mark Konan’s first senior A final and Fintan’s first in the heavyweight class.

Read Fintan's thoughts ahead of the Europeans here.

Fintan’s twin brother Jake will also race in an A final at the Europeans on Saturday morning – he will line up in the lightweight men’s single sculls final (10:09am IST, lane 5).