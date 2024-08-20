Fintan McCarthy ready to take on heavyweight challenge

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

HAVING conquered the world of lightweight rowing, Fintan McCarthy feels the next challenge will be transitioning to heavyweight.

With lightweight rowing no longer part of the Olympic schedule, if the Skibbereen rower wants to compete at Los Angeles in 2028 he needs to step up to heavyweight. Paul O’Donovan has already signalled his intention to make the move, and the band will stay together as Fintan looks like taking on this new challenge too.

‘We’ll definitely have to give it a shot,’ Fintan told the Star Sport Podcast.

‘We are pretty close to the heavyweights on times, and our (Olympic final) time was faster than the heavyweight double winning time so it’s not like it’s going to be a massive, massive step up.

‘We’ll have to tweak a few things for sure, but hopefully we would be able to be competitive. Four years is a long time so we have to take it day by day for a while, make a plan and see what happens. I wouldn't write it off, I just love rowing and racing hard.’