Fintan into semi-final, Aoife faces repechage at Europeans

IT'S a new combination but the same result as Fintan McCarthy - joined by Hugh Moore - in the Irish lightweight men's double won their heat at the European Rowing Championships in Slovenia on Thursday morning.

The new partnership - Paul O'Donovan has been busy with college commitments - put in a solid performance for their first race in this combination. Fintan and Hugh led the race from the start but Jerzy Kowalski and Daniel Galeza from Poland stayed right on their heels with barely anything separating the two crews. Ireland and Poland took the two available spots straight into the A/B semi-finals on Friday (2pm).

The lightweight women's double of Margaret Cremen and Skibbereen's Aoife Casey are into Friday's repechage (8:15am) after a third place finish in their heat. Poland's double had a great start, leading the heat up to the halfway point. The Tokyo Olympic champions moved in at this point to take the lead and finish the race with clear water. Ireland stayed in touch with Poland, but they were able to hold on to their advantage from the start and finished ahead of Cremen and Casey.