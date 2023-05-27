Fintan and Aoife miss out on medals at Europeans

BY CLARA O’BRIEN

THERE was no joy for Skibbereen’s rowers in their A finals at the European Rowing Championships on Saturday in Bled, Slovenia.

Margaret Cremen and Skibbereen’s Aoife Casey missed out on the medals in the lightweight women's double, finishing in fifth place. Going off the blocks with a massive 50 strokes per minute, Cremen and Casey went out the quickest but it was Great Britain, Greece, France and Poland who got out in front. Having won bronze medals at the 2022 World Championships, Ireland will be feeding off of this result when they compete next.

The new-look Irish lightweight men's double combination of Skibb’s Fintan McCarthy and Hugh Moore crossed the line in sixth position in today's A final. Ireland were behind off the start but winding up into the finish they began to make some ground on the Ukrainian double. Ukraine were able to hold off McCarthy and Moore to the line, and it was sixth place for Ireland.