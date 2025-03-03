Fineen signs new deal to stay with Munster

FINEEN Wycherley has followed his younger brother Josh in committing his future to Munster Rugby.

Two weeks after Josh signed a contract extension with the province, so did Fineen (27) whose new deal will keep him at Munster until at least 2027.

Highly-rated lock Fineen, who came up through the ranks at Bantry Bay RFC, has made more appearances for Munster (121) than any other West Cork player, and since making his debut in 2017 has become a central figure for the province.

Last weekend he was part of the Ireland A squad for their clash against England A in Bristol, while he has played in 15 of Munster’s 16 games so far this season, highlighting his worth to the province.

Fineen joined the Munster Rugby Academy in 2017, lined out for the Ireland U20s in the 2017 Six Nations and World Rugby Championship, was named Academy Player of the Year in 2018, won an Ireland senior cap in against the USA in July 2021 and helped Munster win the URC in 2023.