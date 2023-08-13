Farrell: Crowley will gain massive confidence

JACK Crowley will take ‘massive confidence’ from his performance in Ireland’s 33-17 World Cup warm-up win over Italy.

With regular Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton suspended, Innishannon man Crowley was handed his chance to shine at the Aviva Stadium – and he grabbed it.

It was a second start – and fourth cap – for the 23-year-old Munster man who is fighting to earn his spot in the Irish squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup, and this performance will have boosted his chances. Crowley kicked three out of four conversions and looked assured in the number 10 jersey before moving to full back in the second half after an injury to Jimmy O'Brien.

‘He did well,’ Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said

‘Certainly in the first half, he controlled the game very well.

‘I didn’t think he overplayed too much. He looked composed enough.

‘There are a few things we’ll chat about during the week that will help his performance but he will be glad to get that one done.

‘It's another experience where he has started at ten, and this time he's been able to run the week. He'll gain massive confidence from that.’

The Ireland squad flew out to Portugal earlier this week for a warm weather training camp and their next game is against England on August 19th, and it could be another chance for Crowley to shine.