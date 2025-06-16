FAI awards for Castlelack, Drinagh and Sullane

WEST Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League (WCSSL) clubs Castlelack, Drinagh Rangers, and Sullane have been recognised for their on and off-field activities with FAI Club Mark Awards.

Eleven Munster clubs were acknowledged with FAI Club Mark Awards ahead of the recent Republic of Ireland and Slovenia UEFA Women’s Nations League international at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The honoured clubs included St Mary’s AFC, Ringmahon Rangers, Castlebridge Celtic, Leeds AFC, Mallow United, Carrigaline United, Bandon AFC, and Rathcoole Rovers, along with three WCSSL recipients, Castlelack, Drinagh Rangers, and Sullane.

The FAI Club Mark Entry Level award – achieved by all three WCSSL winners – is one of several FAI accreditations that promote sound governance and best practices within grassroots clubs.

A huge amount of work has been undertaken by all three West Cork winners in recent years. The FAI award is a reflection of Castlelack, Drinagh and Sullane’s improved playing facilities, club governance and positive presence in their local communities.

‘We’ve brought our facilities up to a certain standard with portable cabins, dressing-rooms and safety screens around the pitch as well as ensuring all our coaches are vetted and safeguarded,’ Sullane FC secretary Austin Twomey told The Southern Star.

‘Sullane FC is serious about what we are doing. We can go back to the local community and parents of players saying, as a club, we have met this FAI Club Mark Entry Level standard and will continue to grow.

‘We look forward to developing children from a young age all the way, hopefully, up to adult level, in a safe and friendly environment where they enjoy the sport.

‘A lot of work goes on in the background to achieve this. I have to say a big thank you, on behalf of Sullane, to the FAI’s Ray Claffey, who helped us and other clubs along the journey to receiving this accreditation.’

There is a strong sense of community within Castlelack FC. It is a team effort and long may it continue

– Tadhg Curtin

On the night, the awards were presented by FAI Vice-President John Finnegan and outgoing Munster FA Chairperson John Buckley. Along with Drinagh and Sullane, Castlelack was another West Cork representative to receive an FAI Club Mark Entry Level award.

The accolade was just reward for years of hard graft in improving Castlelack’s Brinny home grounds and accommodating a growing number of young footballers.

‘This FAI award is a testament to all the work that’s being done in Castlelack,’ Tadhg Curtin commented.

‘A lot of work has been carried out in improving our facilities. An equal amount of work has been done in recruiting and vetting new coaches and club volunteers.

‘Our secretary Ann Chambers has done a massive amount of work in getting all the club’s information together and making sure that everybody is safeguarded.

‘Our schoolboys and schoolgirls playing numbers are very good – our improved playing facilities are helping with that. It is nice to have our club recognised with this FAI award, for everybody, all our members, and the work that’s being done.

‘There is a strong sense of community within Castlelack FC. We have a new club shop that runs on most match days now. It is a team effort in Castlelack and long may it continue.’