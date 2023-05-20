Experienced Dunmanway have the edge ahead of Bunratty showdown

THE 2023 West Cork League Beamish Cup final promises to be a cracking affair between two attack-minded finalists in Bunratty United and Dunmanway Town.

Turner’s Cross plays host to Sunday’s showpiece event on the West Cork League calendar, 2pm kick off. Dunmanway, winners in 2020 and 2021, take on a Bunratty team looking to get their hands on the famous trophy for the first time since 2011.

This all-Premier Division affair could well be a high-scoring final with Bunratty having netted 11 goals en route to Turner’s Cross and Dunmanway managing two goals in each of their cup ties.

Hopefully, two well supported West Cork League clubs will attract plenty of supporters to Cork for what has the potential to be an open and free-flowing Beamish Cup decider.

So, where will this year’s cup final be won and lost? Who are the individuals likely to influence the outcome and will experience trump youthful exuberance?

BUNRATTY – Championship league winners in 2022, Bunratty’s return to the Premier Division has seen the Schull club spend much of the current campaign battling Drinagh (champions) and Dunmanway at the summit of the standings. Winning a Beamish Cup would represent ample reward for a club that bounced back from relegation on the back of their strong underage structures.

Youth and pace course through United’s current starting eleven. Goalkeeper Shane Bowen has been in excellent form this term. Full-backs Jake Coughlan and James McKnight love to join the attack whenever an opportunity arises. Cathal Newman and Killian O’Brien’s workrate, allied with veteran Colm Cleary’s ability to unlock defences, gives the Town Park club a creative midfield platform.

Up front, the pacey Lorcan O’Brien and Colm O’Driscoll are the perfect foil for Conor Brosnan. All three possess an eye for goal. Top scorer Brosnan has netted 12 league goals this season.

Those traits, coupled with the likes of James O’Regan, Sean Evans and Danny McSweeney possibly being sprung from the bench, gives Bunratty a realistic chance of lifting the Beamish Cup.

DUNMANWAY – Town are no strangers to Turner’s Cross and will be anxious to get their hands on the famous trophy having lost out to Drinagh Rangers for this season’s Premier League title.

A mixture of experience and youth has helped Dunmanway overcome a spate of injuries to get back to another cup final. Much like their opponents, Dunmanway’s underage structures have bolstered this year’s run.

Stephen Daly is one of the WCL’s top goalkeepers and well protected by Nathan O’Donovan, Cian Collins, Stephen O’Donovan and Ray Jennings. How that back four copes with Bunratty’s swift counter-attacks will be critical to the cup final’s outcome.

Expect experienced duo Mark Buckley and Rhys Coakley to be at the hub of Town’s advances. So how United’s defence copes with Keith White and Eoin Buckley’s searing pace will have a major bearing on Sunday’s outcome.

Dunmanway will start as favourites and possess the requisite experience to claim a third Beamish Cup in four years.

FORM GUIDE – In terms of form, Bunratty and Dunmanway head to Turner’s Cross as the two closest challengers to recently crowned 2023 Premier Division champions Drinagh Rangers.

Separated by three points in the current league table, both second placed Town and third placed United have enjoyed productive campaigns, each guaranteeing a top three finish.

That consistency is borne out by impressive defensive records, Bunratty having conceded 21 league goals, Dunmanway 19, this term. Only the champions, Drinagh, possess a better record (15 conceded).

Equally, there is no issue finding the net at the opposite end. The Schull side have struck 34 league goals and Dunmanway 38 with a handful of fixtures to be completed.

PATHS TO THE FINAL – Both sides have had to dig deep to reach this year’s cup final. Bunratty needed penalties to see off perennial cup finalists Clonakilty Soccer Club in the preliminary round before firing six goals past Clonakilty United. A narrow 1-0 quarter-final defeat of Aultagh Celtic set up a last four encounter with Togher Celtic. There, Bunratty produced one of their best performances of the season to win 3-1 at the Baltimore Road.

Dunmanway’s path to Turner’s Cross was as difficult as Bunratty’s. A 2-1 victory away to Courtmacsherry preceded a marvellous encounter with arch rivals Drinagh Rangers. Penalties were needed following a 2-2 draw but Town prevailed before edging Castletown Celtic 2-0 in the penultimate round.

PREDICTION – Dunmanway Town has contested three of the past four Beamish Cup finals. Most of Town’s squad have experienced big occasions at Turner’s Cross so nerves should not be an issue. Bunratty’s ascension up the West Cork League ranks has seen a youthful line-up recently return to the region’s top tier. United may have youth on their side but when it comes to recent cup finals experience, Dunmanway has the edge. Ger McCarthy’s prediction: Dunmanway Town 3 Bunratty United 2.