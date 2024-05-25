Exciting line-up of events for Volvo Cork Week

VOLVO Cork Week 2024 will return from July 15th-19th and is set to be bigger and better than ever before with an unprecedented number of entries expected.

Over 200 boats and 10,000 sailors and spectators will descend on the harbour town of Crosshaven for the week.

But Volvo Cork Week is about more than just the competition– it’s a festival of maritime culture, where sailors and spectators come together to share their passion for the sea.

Alongside the racing action, attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of onshore events, including live music, a family fun day and ladies day.

‘My ambition is to get more people on the water and Volvo Cork Week is an incredible showcase for the incredible sport of sailing. We have pathways for all ages into sailing from young kids to teens and adults. Every boat needs a crew and we always welcome new people looking to get involved,’ said Admiral Annamarie Fegan.

Each fleet will rotate through various race courses over the five days of racing. In addition to top-quality racing, the organisers are focused on making the event accessible to all with an exciting line-up of off-the-water activities including family fun day on Sunday July 14th from 12-5pm.

As the sailing draws to a close each afternoon, the fun will spill over to the Royal Cork Yacht Club and there is something for all ages.

There will be musical entertainment all week in the large marquee, a ‘Pure Cork’ crew night on Thursday 18th, fun on-shore sailing activities, and an expanded family-friendly area which includes a play zone for children’s games, a picnic area, and multiple casual dining options, alongside retail outlets, spares, sail-repair and other facilities.

There will also be a Volvo Cork Week Ladies’ Day charity lunch in aid of the Crosshaven RNLI on Wednesday, July 17th, with special guests.