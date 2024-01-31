Evans ‘very satisfied’ with his two-year reign as Cill na Martra manager

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

JOHN Evans has stepped down as manager of Cill na Martra after two action-packed seasons at the helm.

The Mid Kerry native guided the Muskerry side to county and Munster intermediate football titles in 2023, while they narrowly missed out on All-Ireland glory, falling to St Patrick's Cullyhanna in Croke Park earlier this month.

Confirmation of Evans’ departure was announced on Saturday evening via the club’s ‘X’ account with Cill na Martra paying homage to the man who guided them to senior football for 2024. The club also thanked his management team of Dónal Ó Buachalla and Gearóid Ó hÉalaithe.

Evans told The Southern Star that he is stepping away ‘very satisfied’ after a 2023 campaign that will live long in the memory. The mission for Evans was to secure senior football for the Mid-Cork club and with that achieved, it’s now onto the next challenge for the Killorglin man.