Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Evan swells collection to win gold in Croatia

May 20th, 2025 9:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Evan swells collection to win gold in Croatia Image
Skibbereen's Evan Collins. His coach Ian Kingston is in the background.

Share this article

WORLD youth kickboxing champion Evan Collins swelled his impressive CV with victory in the European Cup Zagreb Open held in Croatia.

The Skibbereen teen hit the headlines in 2024 with his World title in the older cadet -57kg kick light category, and has changed style this year to the low kick discipline in the ring. So far, so good, as Evan proved in Croatia.

The West Cork Kickboxing Club rising star, coached by the renowned Ian Kingston, beat fighters from Slovakia, Hungary and Germany, the latter in the final, to bring home the top prize in his -60kg division and win the Karlovac Cup. Next up for Evan is the Hungarian World Cup in June.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended