European silver for Emily Hegarty and Irish women's four

SKIBBEREEN rower Emily Hegarty has won a silver medal at the European Rowing Championships in Italy.
The Aughadown woman is part of the Irish women’s four that finished second to The Netherlands in the A final of the women’s four in Varese.
Hegarty, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh were really impressive here – they were third after 500 metres and at the halfway stage, behind The Netherlands and Great Britain. By the the three-quarter mark Ireland had moved into second place behind The Netherlands and they really piled on the pressure in the closing stages to finish less than half a second behind the winners.
Sport
Apr, 2021
Gold-en wonders Paul ODonovan and Fintan McCarthy crowned European champions!
Read more
Superb performance by the Irish women's four to win silver at the European Rowing Championships. They were closing in on The Netherlands at the end. pic.twitter.com/ZkGV9VpN6g
— Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) April 11, 2021
Ireland finished in 6:27.96, with the Netherlands winning in 6:27.51, and Great Britain third in 6:31.27.
Afterwards Aifric Keogh said: ‘The medal this year means a lot to us because were so close to Olympic qualification. A lot of crews from Ireland are already qualified, and for us to be able to finish that close to the Dutch is a really huge confidence boost.’
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.