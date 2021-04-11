Sport

European silver for Emily Hegarty and Irish women's four

April 11th, 2021 1:18 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

The Irish women's four won silver at the European Rowing Championships in Italy on Sunday.

SKIBBEREEN rower Emily Hegarty has won a silver medal at the European Rowing Championships in Italy.

The Aughadown woman is part of the Irish women’s four that finished second to The Netherlands in the A final of the women’s four in Varese.

Hegarty, Aifric Keogh, Eimear Lambe and Fiona Murtagh were really impressive here – they were third after 500 metres and at the halfway stage, behind The Netherlands and Great Britain. By the the three-quarter mark Ireland had moved into second place behind The Netherlands and they really piled on the pressure in the closing stages to finish less than half a second behind the winners.

 

Ireland finished in 6:27.96, with the Netherlands winning in 6:27.51, and Great Britain third in 6:31.27.

Afterwards Aifric Keogh said: ‘The medal this year means a lot to us because were so close to Olympic qualification. A lot of crews from Ireland are already qualified, and for us to be able to finish that close to the Dutch is a really huge confidence boost.’

 

