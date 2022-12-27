Enya hits all the right notes to inspire Blackrock victory

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

ENYA Breen showed her class to inspire Blackrock College to their first Energia All-Ireland League Women’s division title since 2008.

The Skibbereen woman was the star of the show as she scored a try and nailed a conversion, set up another try and bossed the game throughout.

It was a dominant display by the Blackrock outhalf who, in her first season with the club, was deservedly named Energia player-of-the-match in their 27-7 victory against Railway Union.

There was no stopping Skibbereen's Enya Breen scoring this try for Blackrock College as they won the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division title on Saturday. Enya then nailed the conversion in her player of the match performance. 💪 📺 @SportTG4 pic.twitter.com/k8dcxxUe1r — Kieran McCarthy (@KieranMcC_SS) December 20, 2022

‘It was a dream game, to be honest,’ Breen said.

‘A tough first half, we knew they’d bring it to us. Two top teams in the league this year, that’s the kind of rugby you want to play.

‘The girls came back after losing the final last year with a point to prove. It’s a very ambitious club, a great bunch of girls. Great craic on and off the pitch as you can see with the celebrations.

‘Luckily for us, we kind of turned the screw in the second half. We made the most of the opportunities we got. It’s great, it’s been a great day.’

Blackrock trailed Railway Union 7-5 at half time, but already Breen’s influence on the game was notable, as she set up Maeve Liston’s opening try.

After Dorothy Wall’s try nudged Blackrock in front, Iirhs international Breen took centre stage with her try, showing her power and strength to burst past the Railway resistance. She followed up with a conversion to push Blackrock College 17-7 in front, and they never looked back from that.

The 23-year-old West Cork woman has 16 caps for Ireland and her star has risen even more this year. During the Six Nations it was Breen’s last-gasp try and ice-cool conversion that sealed a dramatic 15-14 win against Scotland.

She also dazzled in Ireland’s first Test win over Japan, 57-22, in August, after which Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams said: ‘Enya has been training in the high performance (7s) environment and it shows what we can do with players who are training daily and constantly working on catch/pass, defence, footwork, strength. You’re seeing a player who has benefited from that daily environment and since the Six Nations, she has been the first to arrive and last to leave every day. She is always working on the catch/pass, which was a big focus for her, and I’m loving her action.’

Meanwhile, in Section A of the Munster Junior League Bandon have taken the outright lead after their 12-7 home win against St Mary’s. Ben Ridgeway kicked four penalties for the home side, who now lead both Kilfeacle and Richmond by four points, but both have a game in hand.