Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan included in Ireland women's rugby squad

THE West Cork duo of Enya Breen and Laura Sheehan have been named in the Ireland squad for the rescheduled Women’s Six Nations games against Italy and France.

Breen (21), from Skibbereen, missed Ireland’s opening three Six Nations games earlier in the year with an ankle injury, but she used the lockdown period to rehab at home and now she’s back in the squad. She made her Ireland debut in the 2019 Six Nations. Laura Sheehan (26), from Allihies, has three international caps to her name and made her debut in late 2019.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland team beat Scotland and Wales in their opening two Six Nations games before losing to England. Their final two games, postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, will see them host Italy on the weekend of October 24th followed by an away trip to France on the weekend of October 31st.

Both Breen and Sheehan will also hope to be involved for the rescheduled Rugby World Cup 2021 qualifiers. Ireland will compete with Scotland and Italy and the winner of the Women’s Rugby Europe Championship 2020 in a single round-robin tournament on the weekends of December 5th, 12th and 19th. The winning team will qualify for the Rugby World Cup 2021 while the runner-up will have a second chance at a final qualification tournament.