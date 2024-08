THE Irish women's four, including Skibbereen's Emily Hegarty, have rounded off their Olympic Games in style by winning the B final on Thursday morning.

It means that Hegarty, Imogen Magner, Eimear Lambe and Natalie Long finish the Games in seventh place.

Disappointed to miss out on the A final, the Irish four responded in style, and led this B final all the way, winning in 6:34.74, ahead of Denmark (6:36.43) and Australia (6:39.28).