Emily Hegarty and Irish women's four qualify for the Olympics!

May 16th, 2021 9:59 AM

By Kieran McCarthy

Emily Hegarty from Skibbereen, Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh have qualified for the Olympics.

SKIBBEREEN Rowing Club has another Olympian in the making after Emily Hegarty helped the Irish women's four qualify for this summer's Games.

The Skibb woman along with Eimear Lambe, Aifric Keogh and Fiona Murtagh finished first in their final at the 2021 World Rowing Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne on Sunday morning, and with the top two crews winning spots at the Games, this Irish quartet can now look forward to a trip to Tokyo in July.

The Irish women's four had won their heat on Saturday and they were the class act in the final on Sunday as they won in 6:31.99 to finish ahead of the Chinese boat that also qualifies for the Games.

At the European Championships last month, Emily & Co won superb silver medals.

 

 

