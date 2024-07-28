Southern Star Ltd. logo
Emily Hegarty and Irish women's four head to repachage

July 28th, 2024 12:00 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Emily Hegarty and Irish women's four head to repachage Image
The Irish women's four, from left, Emily Hegarty, Eimear Lambe, Imogen Magner and Natalie Long. (Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile)

TOKYO Olympic bronze medallist Emily Hegarty and the Irish women’s four finished third in their heat at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday morning.

The Irish boat of Emily, Eimear Lambe, Natalie Long and Imogen Magner, racing in lane one, finished in 6:51.75, behind The Netherlands (6:43.71) and Romania (6:44.55), who go into Thursday’s A final, while Ireland and Australia must navigate the repêchage on Tuesday morning.

The top two from the repêchage will enter the A final while the rest will move into the B final, also on Thursday.

 

