Emily Hegarty and Irish women's four head to repachage

TOKYO Olympic bronze medallist Emily Hegarty and the Irish women’s four finished third in their heat at the Paris Olympic Games on Sunday morning.

The Irish boat of Emily, Eimear Lambe, Natalie Long and Imogen Magner, racing in lane one, finished in 6:51.75, behind The Netherlands (6:43.71) and Romania (6:44.55), who go into Thursday’s A final, while Ireland and Australia must navigate the repêchage on Tuesday morning.

The top two from the repêchage will enter the A final while the rest will move into the B final, also on Thursday.