Dunmanway Town set the early pace in WCL Premier Division

DUNMANWAY Town are setting the early pace in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division.

One week on from defeating Kilgoban Celtic 6-0 they beat Skibbereen 3-0 thanks to goals from Cullan Barry, Aidan O’Donovan and Nathan O’Donovan. Dunmanway have top spot all to themselves with their 100 percent record after two games.

Clonakilty Soccer Club bounced back from their opening weekend loss to Mizen Hob A by beating Togher Celtic 5-1 on Sunday. Gareth Crowley had given Togher an early lead, but goals from Chris Collins and Reuben Henry saw Clonakilty lead 2-1 at the break. Sean Lawless, Joe Edmead and Henry, again, all added second-half goals.

Bunratty United picked up their first points of the campaign with a 4-3 victory against Castletown Celtic. Goals from Lorcan O’Brien (2), Pa Sheehan and Conor Brosnan saw Bunratty race into a 4-0 lead after just 33 minutes. Castletown rallied with efforts from Kevin Dulea, Rick Bradfield and Kevin O’Donovan, but couldn’t find the equaliser.

Kilgoban Celtic are still searching for their first points of the campaign after a 3-1 loss to Lyre Rovers. Brian Walsh, Kieran Fitzpatrick and Stephen Shannon scored for the winners, with James Desmond on target for Kilgoban.

There was heartbreak for Drinagh Rangers in the Keane’s Jewellers League Champions Trophy last weekend after a 2-1 quarter-final loss to Abbeyfeale United after extra time. Keith Jagoe was on target for the West Cork League team.

Beara United and Drinagh Rangers B are the two teams with 100 percent records in the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship.

Beara beat Sullane 3-0 last weekend, with goals from Declan Dunne (2) and Tom Dickinson. Drinagh Rangers B defeated Courtmacsherry 3-1, with Mark Grace and Harry Carey firing them into a 2-0 half-time lead. Michael Cahalane was on target for Courtmac, scoring in the 55th minute to reduce the gap to 2-1, but Drinagh had the last say when Thomas Jennings netted their third.

Stephen Leonard scored the only goal as Baltimore beat Aultagh Celtic 1-0, while Richard O'Sullivan struck a hat-trick in Riverside Athletic’s 5-0 defeat of Castlelack. Billy O'Brien and Micheal McSweeney also scored for the winners.

Clonakilty United hit six goals when they beat Mizen Hob B 6-1, as David O’Sullivan helped himself to a second-half hat-trick to add to his eighth-minute penalty. Cathal Dineen and Ryan O’Donovan also scored for the Clonakilty team, while David O’Mahoney pulled a goal back for Mizen Hob B.