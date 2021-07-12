Sport

Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty to clash in Beamish Cup final rematch at Turner's Cross

July 12th, 2021 7:45 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Togher Celtic's Niall Hurley wins a header from Dunmanway Town's Rhys Coakley during the WCL Beamish Cup semi-final at Canon Crowley Park on Sunday.

THE 2021 Beamish Cup final between defending champions Dunmanway Town and Clonakilty Soccer Club will take place at Turner’s Cross next Sunday (July 18th) afternoon, at 3pm.

This is a repeat of last year’s cup decider at the same venue when Dunmanway won 2-0 thanks to a brace from Cathal Daly.

On Sunday, goals from Chris Collins and Jonathan Leahy helped Clonakilty defeat Lyre Rovers 2-0 in their semi-final, while Dunmanway Town beat Togher Celtic 3-2 in the other semi-final thanks to goals from Stephen O’Donovan, Rhys Coakley and Johnny Kelly.

The WCL Championship Cup final, between Bunratty United and Togher Celtic B, will also take place at Turner's Cross this Sunday, 11am kick-off.

