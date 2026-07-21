Dunmanway shooters win silver at nationals

REPRESENTING Cork, there was great success for the Dunmanway team at the Intercounty Clay Target Championships 2026 held at The National Shooting Centre in Esker.

Over 800 competitors gathered for the annual inter-county clay target shooting championships, and the Dunmanway team won silver medals in Division 2.

Flying the West Cork flag were Wayne Morrison, Kevin Murphy, Mark Cotter, Shane O’Sullivan, Jimmy O’Sullivan and their father, Seamus O’Sullivan.

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The team faced strong opposition from clubs representing Longford, Cavan, Galway, Kildare, Monaghan, Louth, Carlow, and Leitrim South.

The challenging course tested shooters throughout the day, but the Dunmanway squad showed great determination and consistency to remain in contention from start to finish.

After a hard-fought competition, Dunmanway secured an impressive second-place finish, narrowly missing out on the Division 2 title by just two clay targets.

Their outstanding performance earns promotion to Division 1 for next year, where even tougher competition awaits. However, the Dunmanway shooters have already shown they can compete with the best and will be aiming to challenge for medals once again.