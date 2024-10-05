Drinagh target U14 cup glory after Premier title triumph

BY GER McCARTHY

DRINAGH Rangers were the SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s most prominent U14 Schoolgirls Premier team and concluded their campaign as the most deserving of champions.

The Canon Crowley Park club contested this season’s U14 schoolgirls’ age-grade’s top tier alongside Sullane, Bay Rovers, Clonakilty AFC and Lyre Rovers. Winning seven and drawing one of their eight league fixtures, Rangers held off nearest challengers Sullane to claim the trophy by eight points.

A 1-1 draw at home to Bay Rovers in late June was the only blemish in an otherwise dominant campaign. The champions topped the scoring charts with 31 strikes, averaging five goals a game.

Yet, it was Drinagh’s defensive effort that caught the eye. The old adage that strikers win matches but defences win titles was apt considering the newly-crowned U14 Schoolgirls Premier League champions conceded a paltry two goals.

It took an entire squad effort to ensure the trophy will reside in Canon Crowley Park until next year but, clearly, there is more to come from this talented squad of players.

‘What a season it’s been so far for Drinagh Rangers U14 schoolgirls,’ Drinagh coach Laura O’Regan told The Southern Star.

‘Winning the Supervalu U14 West Cork U14 Schoolgirls Premier League is special, as is remaining unbeaten through all eight matches.

‘While our league campaign ended with a surge of goals, the season is far from over. These girls are hungry for another trophy and are currently chasing the U14 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup.

‘On behalf of the Drinagh Rangers club, we would like to thank all the girls for their tremendous commitment and exemplary behaviour during our games and training sessions throughout the season.

‘Thanks also to the girls’ parents for the immense support shown to both the squad and coaches. The club could not survive without grassroots coaches.’

Drinagh Rangers U14 Schoolgirls: Rosie O’Donovan, Roisin O’Sullivan, Mari Hodnett, Evie Limerick, Tilly Riley, Laoise Young, Emily Buttimer (captain), Eloise Fitzpatrick, Niamh Daly, Kaitlyn McCarthy, Katie Coakley, Muireann Campbell, Nell Kinsella, Sarah Buttimer, Sophie Scarlett, Keelin McCarthy, Roisin Curtin, Kacie O’Sullivan, Hannah Collins, Nola Crowley.

***

The prospect of a U14 Schoolgirls Premier League and Challenge Cup double remains a possibility for Drinagh Rangers following their 3-0 semi-final victory at home to Bay Rovers.

A Nell Kinsella hat-trick sent Drinagh into the final of a knockout competition they will be favourites to add to this season’s trophy haul.

Dunmanway Town progressed to the U13 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final after a convincing victory at home to Beara United. Lucy McCarthy netted a hat-trick in a tie, Kiera Kelly (2), Cadhla McCarthy (2), Theresa Crowley and Rachel O’Leary also found the net. Keelin Sullivan (2) and Ellie Dickinson scored for a battling Beara. Dunmanway will face the winners of Riverside Athletic and Castlelack’s semi-final in the decider.

Lyre Rovers are through to the U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup semi-finals thanks to a 5-0 win at home to Castlelack. Ava O’Leary (2), Laoise Hurley, Alice O’Sullivan and Savannah O’Flaherty were amongst the goals.

In the U12 Schoolgirls U12 Schoolgirls Premier League, Drinagh Rangers solidified second place in the table following a 3-0 win over Sullane.