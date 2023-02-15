Drinagh Rangers, Ardfield and Kilmichael bask in glory

ARDFIELD U13s, Drinagh Rangers U14s and Kilmichael Rovers U14s all celebrated SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League trophy successes.

The U13 Schoolboys Championship league title belongs to Ardfield following the outcome of fellow title-rivals Riverside and Clonakilty AFC’s recent midweek clash.

The latter required all three points from their final league outing away to Riverside to draw level alongside Ardfield in first place and force a play-off for the league trophy.

Darragh Kelleher and Conor Murphy efforts secured a 2-0 Riverside victory however, and Ardfield could no longer be caught. The Showgrounds-based side were deserving champions in a campaign they lost only two of their 12 league fixtures.

The Ardfield squad includes Sean Ahern, Gavin Anderson, Jamie Barton, Senan Brophy, Christos Delis, Gavin Doyle, Fionn Gilmore, Richard Hancock, Darragh Keohane, Michael McCarthy, Eamonn Murphy, Cian O’Connell Niall O’Donovan, Daniel O’Herlihy, Eoghan O’Keeffe, Daniel O’Mahony, Donnacha O’Sullivan, Nathan O’Sullivan, Ronan O’Sullivan, Sean Phair, Lochlann Rohan, Yousef Al Rubaye, Denis Shanahan and Tom Whooley.

***

Kilmichael Rovers and Skibbereen Eagles served up a pulsating SuperValu WCSSL U14 Schoolboys Cup final.

The Eagles were looking to complete an U14 Premier League and Cup double.

A free-scoring Kilmichael hoped to end their season with silverware at the expense of a Skibbereen team they lost twice during the league season.

Once again, Tim Sweeney proved the Inchisine club’s matchwinner by scoring four of his team’s goals in a thrilling 5-4 victory after extra-time at Canon Crowley Park.

Jack Browne also got his name on the scoresheet in a cup decider Joe Connolly (2), Shane Halihane and William O’Donovan found the net for Skibbereen.

Skibbereen Eagles: Oran O’Donovan, Oran Herlihy, Niall O’Callaghan, Will O’Donovan, Dan McCarthy, Jacob O’Donoghue, Dylan O’Donoghue, Dylan Ryan, Joe McCarthy, Zach Crowley, Shane Hallihane, Eamonn O’Callaghan, Kian O’Callaghan, Joe Connolly, Jack Dolan, Eamonn O’Donovan, Alex O’Donovan, Billy O’Driscoll, Aaron O’Driscoll, Dylan Maloney.

Kilmichael Rovers: Sean Hallahan, Finbarr Riordan, Fionan Galvin, Darragh Sullivan, Ruadhan Doherty, Patrick Downey, Tommy McCarthy, Fionn Burgoyne, Oisin McNulty, Sean Hennigan, Sam Roche, Jack Browne, Tim Sweeney, Charlie Murphy, Jack Prendeville, Declan Connoly, Jerry Riordan, Tui Shubart.

***

Drinagh Rangers proved too strong for Clonakilty AFC in the SuperValu WCSSL U13 Schoolboys Shield final at Castletownkenneigh.

Scoreless at the break, Rangers scored twice without reply to capture the U13 Shield trophy. Joe O’Donovan broke the deadlock before David Bahrynowski wrapped up Drinagh’s 2-0 win.

Despite the defeat, Sean Crowley, Calum McLelland, Conrad Murphy and Alex O’Regan played superbly for Clonakilty.

Daire Hurley, Sam Kingston, Aodan Murphy and Joe O’Donovan were the pick of the winners’ top performers on a memorable day.

Drinagh Rangers: Daire Hurley, Sam Mahon, Conor Kingston, Aodan Murphy, Conor Coakley, Matthew Daly, Joe O’Donovan, Stephen McCarthy, Marc O’Donovan, Milo Kinsella, Emma Hurley, David Bahrynowski, Jack Coakley, James Quinn, Sam Kingston, TJ McCarthy.

Clonakilty AFC: Dylan Falvey, Noah Doran, John Michael Foley, Conrad Murphy, Jack Stirling, Cathal O’Sullivan, Cathal O’Donovan, Conor Fleming, Eoin Wilcox, Luke Griffin, Luke O’Regan, Cillian Harte, Gavin O’Neill, Sean Crowley, Calum McLelland, Alex O’Regan, Isaac Wade.