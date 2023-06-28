Drinagh dream team of Deasy and Hurley stepping down

‘THANK god, enjoy retirement’ – that was the tongue-in-cheek remark from Clonakilty Soccer Club’s Twitter account when news broke that the Drinagh Rangers’ all-conquering management duo of Declan Deasy and Don Hurley has decided to step back from the role.

Together, Deasy and Hurley have masterminded the rise of the Drinagh juggernaut in the West Cork League.

They guided Rangers to ELEVEN Premier Division titles, including a current three-in-a-row, as well as FOUR Beamish Cup crowns as well. Throw in numerous Parkway Cups, Premier Division Cups and Micheál Cronin Cup triumphs, and it's easy to understand the importance of this dream team to the club’s success over the past 20 years.

Under Deasy and Hurley, Drinagh Rangers were also crowned the 2018 Celtic Ross West Cork Sports Team of the Year following a season that saw them win all FIVE competitions they competed in – WCL Premier Division, Premier Division Cup, Beamish Cup, Micheál Cronin Cup and the Maybury Coaches-Parkway Hotel Cup. Getting to the Munster Junior Cup semi-final in 2006 was also a highlight.

It’s worth noting, too, that Declan Deasy, as well as the eleven Premier Division titles as joint manager, won FOUR as a player with Drinagh, so he has been involved in an incredible FIFTEEN WCL title wins.

After leading Drinagh to the Premier Division three-in-a-row the duo feels this is the right time to bow out and hand over the reins of the adult team to talented coaches within the club.

It’s the end of an era for Drinagh, and while their Premier Division rivals may feel this is an opportunity to close the gap on the league champs, Rangers will look to build another dynasty.