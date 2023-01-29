Sport

Drinagh A sets up Beamish Cup derby against Drinagh B

January 29th, 2023 2:30 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

The Drinagh Rangers team that defeated Aultagh 3-0 in the WCL Women's 7s Tournament last weekend. (Photo: @DrinaghRangers)

THERE are few certainties in life, but one of them is that Drinagh Rangers will contest a quarter-final of this season’s Beamish Cup – but we don’t know yet whether it will be the A team or the B side.

Drinagh Rangers A outfit, currently flying high at the top of the Premier Division, made light work of Mizen Hob A in a Beamish Cup preliminary round tie last Sunday to set up a round one derby against Drinagh’s B team.

A goal from Tom McQueen in the first half, and efforts from Barry O'Driscoll (H), Eoin Hurley and Robbie McQueen in the second period helped Drinagh to a 4-1 win, with Gerald O'Callaghan pulling a goal back for Mizen Hob in the 61st minute. It’s Drinagh that advance to take on their B team that is third in the Championship; it’s a derby with a difference, as bragging rights and a place in the quarter-finals are up for grabs.

Clonakilty United could also have a derby to look forward to after they beat Championship leaders Baltimore 2-1 in the preliminary round. Jamie Lynam and Dean Harte scored first-half goals for the winners who could face Clonakilty Soccer Club in the next round, if the latter gets past Bunratty United in their tie. Niall O’Regan pulled a goal back for Baltimore in the second half.

There were three Beamish Cup round one games last Sunday, but goals were in short supply. Paudie Crowley struck an 83rd-minute winner as Togher Celtic, who dumped champions Lyre Rovers out in the previous round, beat Riverside Athletic 1-0. Matthew Draper was Castletown Celtic’s hero in their 1-0 against Castlelack. The meeting of Aultagh Celtic and Kilgoban Celtic went to penalties after a 1-1 draw; Oliver Callely opened the scoring for Kilgoban in the first half, but Sean Moynihan levelled after 58 minutes. In the shoot-out Aultagh won 3-0 to advance.

***

In the WCL Womens 7s Tournament last weekend leaders Drinagh Rangers opened up a five-point lead over Dunmanway Town in second place after Rangers beat Aultagh Celtic and Dunmanway lost to Beara United. Rachel O'Donovan struck a 13-minute hat-trick in Drinagh’s 3-0 win, while Nina Murphy and Becky O'Sullivan were on target as Beara United beat Dunmanway 2-0. Elsewhere, Inter Kenmare and Mizen Hob drew 0-0.

In the WCL U19 League Dunmanway Town defeated Kilgoban Celtic 2-1 on Saturday. Evan Maguire and Eoin Buckley scored for the winners, with Ben O’Sullivan pulling a goal back in the 85th minute.

***

