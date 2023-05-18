Sport

Draws made for Carbery U21 hurling championships

May 18th, 2023 3:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Aidan O'Rourke, chairman of the SW Board, presents the Teddy Kehily Cup to Andrew Guinevan captain of the Ibane Gaels team that defeated Newcestown in the 2022 Clona Milk U21 A HC final.

THE draws for the Clona Milk U21 hurling championships were made at a South West Board meeting on Tuesday night. There are four teams in the A championship, four in the B and three in the C. The A and B championships will be run on a criss-cross system, guaranteeing each team two games at least. The winner of the first game will play the loser of the second game in one semi-final and vice-versa in the second semi-final. The C championship will be run on a round-robin basis, guaranteeing each team at least two games.
The A and C championship games will be run on Friday nights, beginning on June 30th, while the B championship will be run on Sunday mornings, beginning on July 2nd.
In the A and B each game will be played to a conclusion, extra time and penalties if necessary, including the final.
The C will be ordinary 60 minute games, except for the final, which must be concluded on the day. The C championship is 13 a-side.
Clona Milk U21A Hurling – Round 1 – A. Newcestown v Owen Gaels; B. Ibane Gaels v Bandon. Semi-finals – Winner A v Loser B; Winner B v Loser A.
Clona Milk U21B Hurling – Round 1 – A. Clonakilty v Ahán Gaels; B. Kilbrittain v Randal Óg. Semi-finals – Winner A v Loser B; Winner B v Loser A.
Clona Milk U21C Hurling – Round 1 – A. Rossa Gabriels v Dohenys. Round 2 – Winner A v St Colum’s. Round 3 – Loser A v St Colum’s.

