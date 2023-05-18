Draws made for Carbery U21 hurling championships

THE draws for the Clona Milk U21 hurling championships were made at a South West Board meeting on Tuesday night. There are four teams in the A championship, four in the B and three in the C. The A and B championships will be run on a criss-cross system, guaranteeing each team two games at least. The winner of the first game will play the loser of the second game in one semi-final and vice-versa in the second semi-final. The C championship will be run on a round-robin basis, guaranteeing each team at least two games.

The A and C championship games will be run on Friday nights, beginning on June 30th, while the B championship will be run on Sunday mornings, beginning on July 2nd.

In the A and B each game will be played to a conclusion, extra time and penalties if necessary, including the final.

The C will be ordinary 60 minute games, except for the final, which must be concluded on the day. The C championship is 13 a-side.

Clona Milk U21A Hurling – Round 1 – A. Newcestown v Owen Gaels; B. Ibane Gaels v Bandon. Semi-finals – Winner A v Loser B; Winner B v Loser A.

Clona Milk U21B Hurling – Round 1 – A. Clonakilty v Ahán Gaels; B. Kilbrittain v Randal Óg. Semi-finals – Winner A v Loser B; Winner B v Loser A.

Clona Milk U21C Hurling – Round 1 – A. Rossa Gabriels v Dohenys. Round 2 – Winner A v St Colum’s. Round 3 – Loser A v St Colum’s.