Donal Murphy’s experience leads to double success

MULTIPLE southern champion driver Donal Murphy showed that there is no substitute for experience at Dunmanway on Saturday afternoon.

While it may have been a day when the younger generation of drivers showed their skills, Baltimore man Murphy showed that he can still reckon with the best, taking a double.

Comete Des Landes, who is jointly owned by the Murphy brothers and Thomond O’Mara, bounced back to winning ways when landing the spoils in the top-grade trot. Fina Mix made the early running with Comete Des Landes content to wait in third place. Race favourite Duc D’Arry went off stride when joining the leaders and this put paid to his chances. Fina Mix looked a winner turning for home but Murphy sent Comete Des Landes to the front and won by three lengths.

Earlier in the day, Murphy took the honours in the grade F & E pace. Yankee George led, followed by IB Paddington and Oakwood Maestro. No moves were made until Yankee George went off-stride. IB Paddington moved on to the rail and was followed by Oakwood Maestro. The pair were neck and neck for the final circuit and turning for home IB Paddington and Donal Murphy pulled clear and won by five lengths. The winner is jointly owned by Bill Donovan from Florida and IB stables in Baltimore.

‘With all the young drivers coming on the scene – and there is no doubt they are talented – it’s getting harder to get winners but I got two today and that’s a good day anytime,’ Murphy said.

Fionn O’Reilly from Drimoleague, at 16 years and 347 days, was the youngest winning driver on the day when he teamed up with veteran pacer Rhyds Panache, who, at the ripe old age of 14, still can perform. The pair were in front from the start and never saw another rival, coming home 13 lengths clear of Spartan Warrior.

Troy McAleer is another of the younger generation of drivers who have been making their mark on the sport and the 18-year-old from St Margaret’s in Dublin made it two wins on the bounce with Kenosha Comet for Ned Stafford, who was following on last week’s win in Annaghmore. IB Lily made most of the running but Kenosha Comet was produced with two furlongs to pace and stayed on to beat the fast finishing Biggins who will improve after his seasonal debut. The winner is owned by Ned Stafford of Swords Co. Dublin

Blue Showdown was most impressive on his initial run in 2023 when landing a fiercely competitive grade D-A pace. Supreme Sunshine and John Boyle used their usual front-running tactics and led for two laps. Heading out on the final circuit, Blue Showdown joined issue with the leader and looked to be pulling away but Supreme Sunshine is a real battler and wasn’t going away. Over the road crossing, Blue Showdown finally got to the front and won by two lengths from Supreme Sunshine. Teddy Camden, who never saw daylight until near the line, was a length back in third. Cian O’Reilly from Drimoleague was the winning driver here

There was drama aplenty in the grade G & F trot. Inspire Me broke early and went back to last. Hippe Sisu and Holloway Road were left well clear in front and were six lengths clear turning for home but both made a false step. This allowed Inspire Me and Luke Kelleher to get back up on the rail for a most unlikely win.

The Quills from Kenmare rarely leave the Rebel County and Destin De Larre made sure the Kerrymen didn’t go home empty-handed. Ducio led but Destin De Larre took up the running on the second circuit and finished two lengths in front of Humour De Cosse.

RESULTS (all races 1 mile 150 yards)

Grade G & G1 pace: 1 Kenosha Comet (T McAleer), 2 Biggins (C O’Reilly), 3 Brywins Vacation (D O’Mahony), dist 2l 2½l, time 2:36.4, five ran.

Grade D trot: 1 Destin De Larre (O Quill), 2 Humour De Cosse (P Hill), 3 Fandango De Nile (J Hurley), dist 2l 2l, time 2:36.8, five ran.

Grade D-A pace: 1 Blue Showdown (C O’Reilly), 2 Supreme Sunshine (J Boyle), 3 Teddy Camden (D McCarthy), dist 2l 1l, time 2:32.1, five ran.

Grade G & F trot: 1 Inspire Me (L Kelleher), 2 Hippie Sisu (D Murphy), 3 Dinah Washington (D O’Mahony), dist 2l 2l, time 2:36.9, seven ran.

Grade F & E pace: 1 IB Paddington (D Murphy), 2 Oakwood Maestro (J Hurley), 3 Yankee George (L Kelleher), dist 5l 3l, time 2:31.5, five ran.

Grade F pace: 1 Rhyds Panache (F O’Reilly), 2 Spartan Warrior (M O’Reilly), 3 Newtown Killian (O Quill), dist 13l 3l, time 3:32.8, five ran.

Grade C, B & A trot: 1 Comete Des Landes (D Murphy), 2 Fina Mix (P Hill), 3 Cakinap (O Quill), dist 3l 7l, time 2:31.8, four ran.