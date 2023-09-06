Donal Murphy hits his stride with double in Lyre

DONAL Murphy from Baltimore was the man to follow when driving a double at Lyre. All races were over a mile and produced some fantastic finishes.

Murphy kicked off his brace of winners with Homa in the Grade G1 & F Trot. The pair led from the start and were six lengths in front at the finish from the well-supported Eddy Marceaux in second. The winner is trained by Tadhg Murphy, a brother of the winning driver.

Murphy completed his day when IB Paddington was a surprise winner in the Grade E D & E Pace. Teddy Camden was installed as the favourite, despite carrying a 50-yard handicap. IB Paddington was quick away from the gate and was joined by Get Me Out Of Here for the opening lap. Heading out on the last lap the cavalry were beginning to close. Turning for home IB Paddington was joined by Teddy Camden and Blue Showdown but he dug deep to hold on for a short head victory with Blue Showdown a neck back in third.

Ceiron Jack made a winning debut for new owners Harry and Mary Bennett from Dunmanway. This five-year-old son of Doonbeg was sent to the front by Luke Kelleher, who set all the right fractions. Despite a late challenge from Yankee George he was not for catching and had a length and a half to spare at the finish.

‘I was on the lookout for a horse and this fella came on the market. I think he could be a nice horse for next year but we will give him another run next week at the George Deane Meeting,’ Bennett commented.

There was a popular winner in the Grade G & G1 pace in the shape of Christy Brown, who is owned by Ballydehob owner Liam O’Brien. Mike O’Mahony set the early fractions on the winner and was tracked by Pan Cam Dynasty and Steams Of Whiskey. The field tightened up in the final quarter but Christy Brown was not for catching and ran out a three-length winner.

‘This is only his third race and he has been showing us plenty at home. We will give him another run and let him off after that,’ said Conor Hurley from Reenascreena, who trains this son of Pro Bono Best.

The ‘big three’ met again in the top grade trot. Fina Mix was on a 30-yard handicap with Comete Des Landes and Duc D'Arry on a 50-yard trail. Cakinap and Bibi Dairpet were early leaders but Fina Mix took up the running after the opening quarter of a mile. Comete Des Landes and D'Arry were eating into the handicap but the winner had enough in hand to win by two lengths from Bibi Dairpet with Destin De Larre a half a length back in third. To be fair, the handicapper got it spot on with all horses finishing in a bunch.

This week the action moves to Dunmanway for the annual George Deane Memorial Raceday which goes ahead at the Ballabuidhe race field with a 2.30pm start. Details of entries can be found on irishharnessracing.com.