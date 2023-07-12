Dohenys footballers end long wait for county title

Dohenys 1-15

Knocknagree 1-14

(after extra time)

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

ALREADY assured of promotion to Division 2 of the county football league for 2024, Dohenys go up as Division 3 champions after their win over Knocknagree in an entertaining final at Macroom.

It was a wonderful win for the Dunmanway men, and a fitting reward for courage and skill against a top-class, physically strong Knocknagree side that was short of their Cork inter-county trio but still were in contention to the end.

This is Doheny footballers’ first county win of note since the club won the 1995 county intermediate football championship (the hurlers did win a county junior B title in 2006), and a timely boost ahead of the start of the Cork Senior A FC later this month.

Dohenys started well and were three points clear at the end of the opening quarter, Colm O’Shea contributing a brace. Now enter on the stage Anthony O’Connor with two points from frees. It was the Knocknagree marksman who kept his side in a strong position all through, finishing with 0-11 from frees, some from difficult angles.

Doheny points from Mark Buckley and O’Shea were matched by another brace from O’Connor. Then the Duhallow men hit the front in the 26th minute with a really well-worked goal, David O’Connor winning a kick-out and being twice more involved before releasing David Twomey lurking at the corner of the square, and he belted the ball home despite the despairing efforts of Sean Daly.

Colm O’Shea replied for Dohenys but Knocknagree finished with points from O’Connor and Twomey to lead by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break, slightly flattering on the run of play.

In the modern game a three-point lead is quite comfortable at times, and even though Aaron Mannix got a point back for Dohenys, the Duhallow men were comfortable enough in possession. Two more frees increased their lead to 1-8 to 0-7 by the 40th minute.

Two minutes later Colm O’Shea reduced the margin to a goal. Then Dohenys got the boost they needed, Keith White coming in on the end-line, punching high across the goalmouth and inrushing Darragh Collins went highest to fist the ball to the net to level the scores.

Again Knocknagree took up the running and went two clear, but two points from Aaron Mannix had the sides level again with eight minutes remaining. Corner back Donal Rice put the Dunmanway men in front, Anthony O’Connor punished another foul to level the scores, and both sides spurned a chance of victory before excellent referee Peter O’Leary called an end to regular time. Extra time was needed.

The first half of extra time saw Colm O’Shea display his prowess from two difficult frees, O’Connor replied for the North Cork men, before Mark Buckley and O’Connor exchanged scores.

It was 1-14 to 1-13, Dohenys leading with the final ten minutes to play. Mark Buckley sent over from 40 metres out and when Knocknagree could only match this, the game ended with Dohenys celebrating victory by the narrowest of

margins.

Next up for Dohenys is the county championship and they are in a group with Newcestown, Bishopstown and Ilen Rovers.

Scorers

Dohenys: C O’Shea 0-7 (6f); M Buckley, A Mannix (2f) 0-3 each; D Collins 1-0; S Barry, D Rice 0-1 each.

Knocknagree: A O’Connor 0-11 (11f); D Twomey 1-1; D O’Connor, D Mahoney 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Ellis Farrell, Seán Daly, Donal Rice; Cathal Daly, Eoin Lavers, Aidan O’Donovan; Johnny Kelly, Darragh Collins; Adam O’Donovan, Colm O’Shea, Shane Barry; Keith White, Aaron Mannix, Mark Buckley.

Sub: Dan McSweeney for A O’Donovan (72).

Knocknagree: Damian Browne; Denis Mahony, Keelan Buckley, Gary O’Connor; Seán Daly, Michael Mahoney, Donagh Moynihan; Tim O’Connor, David O’Connor; James Dennehy, Denis Rory O’Connor, Shane O’Connor; David Twomey, Chris White, Anthony O’Connor.

Subs: Cillian Cronin for S O’Connor (ht), Danny Cooper for T O’Connor (50), Kevin Barry for C White (50), S O’Connor for D Twomey (69), Tadgh Long 70.

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).