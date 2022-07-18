Dineen double gets Skibbereen Masters up and running

THE 2022 West Cork League Masters kicked off with Castlelack, Clonakilty and Skibbereen registering impressive victories.

Brinny was the venue for the opening round’s most entertaining clash, as Castlelack and Castletown Celtic served up a five-goal thriller with the former coming out on top 3-2.

Castletown got off to the perfect start with Martin O’Brien breaking the deadlock inside ten minutes. The visitors held that lead until the interval before a much more entertaining second period delivered four goals.

The home team drew level courtesy of Kyle O’Donovan before Dan O’Brien edged Castlelack 2-1 ahead five minutes later. The eventual winners stretched their advantage via a Sean O’Connell effort. A late Sean Coughlan penalty could not prevent Castletown Celtic from tasting defeat on the opening night of the new Masters campaign. Best for Castlelack included Richie Fleming, Jerry Lynch, Bryan Powell and Ger Sheehan. Denis O’Mahony, Darragh O’Leary, Brian O’Donovan and Rick Bradfield proved equally effective for Castletown.

Two West Cork League Masters newcomers, Aultagh Celtic and Beara United, couldn’t be separated following a 0-0 draw. John Roche, John Collins, Kevin Murray and Colm O’Neill stood out for Aultagh on an evening Paul O’Sullivan, Graham Rowland, Derek Harrington and Ger Collins starred for Beara.

Reigning West Cork League Masters champions Clonakilty got the defence of their league trophy off to a positive start. John Leahy’s side visited Kealkill and overcame AC Kilgoban 1-0 thanks to Conor Uhl’s lone strike. Seamus O’Brien, Lance O’Donovan and John Duggan also feature prominently for the winners. Despite the defeat, AC Kilgoban enjoyed standout Iain Harris, Ronan Collins, Ross Leahy and Danny O’Driscoll performances.

Skibbereen and Drinagh Rangers’ Masters League clash ended in a 2-0 win for the hosts at the Baltimore Road ground. Sean Dineen proved Skibbereen’s hero by scoring both of his side’s goals and was unlucky not to net a hat-trick.

Dineen, Padraig Courtney, John Hodnett and James Reen were the pick of Skibbereen’s best players on a night Darren Beamish, Jason O’Regan, Niall McCarthy and Gavin Beamish impressed for Drinagh.