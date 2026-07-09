Derry Gowen Cup will be presented to winners of Carbery v Muskerry divisional decider

A NEW trophy will be presented to the winners of the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork County Divisions/Colleges Premier Senior Football Championship Final on Friday night.

The Derry Gowen Cup will be presented to the winners of the Carbery v Muskerry divisional decider, in honour of the late Derry Gowen of Fermoy, who served his club, his division, Avondhu, and the county with distinction across various roles over many years.

Derry was the father of the current county board treasurer, Diarmuid Gowen, who will present the trophy on Friday night at Páirc Uí Rinn.

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