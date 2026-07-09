Sport

Derry Gowen Cup will be presented to winners of Carbery v Muskerry divisional decider

July 9th, 2026 3:31 PM

By Southern Star Team

Derry Gowen Cup will be presented to winners of Carbery v Muskerry divisional decider Image
The new Derry Gowan Cup.

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A NEW trophy will be presented to the winners of the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork County Divisions/Colleges Premier Senior Football Championship Final on Friday night.

The Derry Gowen Cup will be presented to the winners of the Carbery v Muskerry divisional decider, in honour of the late Derry Gowen of Fermoy, who served his club, his division, Avondhu, and the county with distinction across various roles over many years.

Derry was the father of the current county board treasurer, Diarmuid Gowen, who will present the trophy on Friday night at Páirc Uí Rinn.

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The Derry Gowan Cup.

 

The Tadhg Crowley Cup, previously awarded for this competition, has been repurposed and is now awarded to the winners of the County Football League Division 5 competition.

The cup was presented to Mitchelstown last week following their win in this year's final.

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