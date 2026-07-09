Cork city bus passengers to benefit from cheaper 90-minute fare

Passengers using Bus Éireann's Cork TFI city bus services will soon benefit from faster boarding times and a simplified, cheaper 90-minute fare.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has announced that from July 20th passengers will be able to catch any bus in the city and transfer between city buses as often as they need within 90 minutes, all for a single fare of €1.70.

Transport bosses say the introduction of new on-board ticket validators also means passengers can tap their Leap Card and go - reducing boarding times, keeping services moving and improving the overall reliability and punctuality of Cork city bus services.

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More than 5,000 passengers every week already make journeys involving more than one bus but this new service opens up the network to more travellers in a way that makes it quicker, easier and simpler.

Passengers will also benefit from fare capping, which wasn’t previously available. To support the introduction of TFI 90, adult Leap Card fares in Cork city will move to a single flat fare of €1.70.

This replaces the current adult Leap fares of €1.35 and €1.55, creating a simpler fare structure while enabling unlimited transfers within 90 minutes.

Young Adult and Student Leap Card users will move to a single flat fare of 85c.

NTA Chief Executive Anne Shaw said: 'This new initiative for Cork means passengers can move around the bus network much more flexibly – and not be penalised for doing so.

'Where our passengers using Leap would previously have paid €2.70 for moving between buses it will now only cost €1.70 – saving one euro per journey.'

Child leap fares are also being simplified with a flat fee of 55c replacing the previous 65c fare, while children up to 8 years old are still eligible to travel free with their Child Leap Card.

Passengers travelling with a Free Travel Pass will continue to travel free of charge. They will simply need to tap on using the new validators when boarding.

CEO of Bus Éireann, Jean O’Sullivan added: 'The real benefit of this initiative is that it makes boarding faster and easier for customers.

'The new validators allow passengers to simply tap and go, reducing the time buses spend at stops and helping services stay on schedule. As passenger numbers continue to grow, these improvements will make a real impact on the efficiency of the Cork city bus service.'