Denis McCarthy's strike earns Beara United Masters Shield trophy

Beara United 1

Aultagh Celtic 0

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DENIS McCarthy’s solitary strike was enough for Beara United to overcome Aultagh Celtic and win the 2026 West Cork League Masters Shield final at the Auto Grass, Castletown, on Monday evening.

Both teams impressed en route to this season’s Masters Shield decider. Shaun Mannix scored the only goal in Aultagh’s Shiel quarter-final defeat of Bay Rovers. A 5-3 semi-final win over Castlelack was achieved thanks to James O’Driscoll (two), Sean McCarthy, Ian Maher and Vincent Collins efforts.

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Beara proved just as clinical in front of goal during their pathway to the Masters Shield final.

Denis McCarthy (two), Brian Walsh, David O’Sullivan Greene and Jerome O’Dwyer netted in United’s 5-2 victory at home to Clonakilty AFC to qualify for the last four of the competition.

An impressive defensive display helped Beara defeat Kilbrittain Rovers 3-0 and progress to the Masters Shield final. David O’Sullivan Greene, Jerome O’Dwyer and Tom Dickinson got their names on the scoresheet to cement United’s 3-0 victory.

Castletown Celtic’s home ground was the venue for Monday evening’s Shield decider. Defences were on top throughout the opening half and, unsurprisingly, an even contest remained scoreless at the interval.

Both Aultagh and Beara wasted opportunities during the early stages of the second period. The spectre of a penalty shootout loomed large until Beara United pounced with 5 minutes to go.

Denis McCarthy proved the Castletownbere club’s hero, finding the back of the net to edge his side in front. Aultagh were unable to find an equaliser and Beara United edged the result 1-0.

Beara United: C Sheehan, M McClean, K Darb, D McCarthy, B Walsh (captain), Y Honcharuk, D McCarthy, M J Hanley, D O’Sullivan Greene, F McCarthy, J O’Dwyer.

Subs: K Sullivan, A O’Callaghan, S Spencer, K Hanley, T Dickinson, J O’Hea.

Aultagh Celtic: E McCarthy, B O’Donovan (captain), J O’Driscoll, J McGillicuddy, I Maher, T Crowley, T O’Driscoll, C Dullea, A Ahern, J Daly.

Subs: P Johnson, S McCarthy, V Collins, A Howard, B O’Mahony, D Nyhan.

Referee: Martin Coakley.