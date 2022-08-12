Decisive weekend in Carbery Junior B football championship

THERE are nine teams in the Bandon Co-op junior B football championship, divided into three groups of three. Six of the nine will qualify for the knockout stages with the best two qualifiers going directly into the semi-finals and the next four contesting two quarter-finals.

After two rounds of games, all nine teams are still in contention for knockout places, with the third deciding round being played this weekend.

In Roinn 1, O’Donovan Rossa top the group on three points following a win over Dohenys, 2-7 to 1-5, and a draw with Goleen last weekend, 1-9 each. This is enough to guarantee one qualifying spot and the second will be decided this weekend when Goleen and Dohenys meet in Aughaviille on Saturday next at 3pm. A draw will do Goleen to grab second place.

In Roinn 2, Kilmeen are clear and convincing wins over county B champions, D. Ó Mathúna, 2-10 to 1-6, and Bantry Blues, 1-19 to 0-5. This guarantees them one of the semi-final places. Second place in the group lies between Mathúna’s and Bantry, who meet in Kealkill on Sunday next at 12 noon. A draw will do Mathúna’s as they have superior scoring difference to Bantry.

In Roinn 3, St. Oliver Plunkett’s have top spot on 3 points following a win over Ilen Rovers, 1-12 to 0-8, and a draw last weekend against Clann na nGael on the low score of 0-4 each. They will take one qualifying place while the second will be decided on Sunday next when Clann na nGael and Ilen meet in Skibbereen at 7pm. Clann only need a draw to progress.

Following the completion of the third round this weekend, Kilmeen will take one semi-final spot and the other could go to Rossa’s Clann na nGael or Goleen if they all finish on three points. Scoring difference would decide the issue then.

The good news is that none of the nine teams are out of contention for a qualifying spot, which should produce very competitive games this weekend. The eventual winner of the championship will represent Carbery in the county interdivisional B championship and will be promoted to junior A for 2023.