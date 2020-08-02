Deasy’s goal is key as Kilmeen shock fancied Caheragh

Kilmeen 1-11

Tadhg MacCárthaigh 0-12

TOM LYONS REPORTS

ONE of the championship favourites was brought down to earth with a bang last Saturday when underdogs Kilmeen deservedly took the scalp of Tadhg MacCárthaigh in a Bandon Co-op JAFC Round 1 tie in Leap.

A golden goal by midfielder Jonathan Deasy in the 55th minute was the decisive score after the Caheragh side had recovered from a poor start to lead by three points at that stage. Tails up following that equalising goal, Kilmeen took control of the closing stages.

‘The good start was vital. We knew Caheragh would come at us but we just kept plugging away. Jonathan’s goal was vital and came at just the right time. This was a really good win for us,’ explained Kilmeen manager Ger Collins.

Kilmeen registered the opening two points from Joseph O’Donovan and Ogie Scannell within seven minutes. Then Tadhg MacCarthaigh began to gain control and they surged into a three-point lead with scores from Colm O’Driscoll (two frees), impressive wing back Mícheál O’Donovan, Jack McCarthy and Kevin O’Driscoll, who began to blossom in his new position of full forward.

Kilmeen got their second wind, hitting points from lively Darren Santry and O’Gorman but it was the Caheragh men in control at half time, 0-6 to 0-4, following another point from Kevin O’Driscoll.

There was little between the sides for 20 minutes of the second half. Points from Colm O’Driscoll (2) and Mícheál O’Donovan were answered by Kilmeen’s Darren Santry (free), hardworking Shane Scannell and O’Gorman (free).

When wing back Shane O’Driscoll pointed after the second water break, MacCarthaigh’s were three points to the good. It was now Kilmeen’s turn to dig deep and the turning point came in the 55th minute when O’Gorman floated in a superb long pass to Jonathan Deasy, who finished expertly to the net.

Kevin Keohane (free) and Colm O’Driscoll swapped points and effective sub Gavin O’Neill shoved the favourites in front in the 62nd minute. Midfielder Deasy, again, came to Kilmeen’s rescue with a marvellous equaliser and O’Gorman put them in front in the 64th minute. Then came Brian Deasy’s point which forced MacCárthaigh’s to go for goal in the closing minutes, a task which proved beyond them.

Scorers

Kilmeen: Jonathan Deasy 1-1; Damien O’Gorman 0-3 (2f); Darren Santry 0-2 (1f); Joseph O’Donovan, Shane Scannell, Brian Deasy, Ogie Scannell, Kevin Keohane (free) 0-1 each.

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Colm O’Driscoll 0-5 (4f); Mícheál O’Donovan, Kevin O’Driscoll 0-2 each; Gavin O’Neill, Shane O’Driscoll, Jack McCarthy 0-1 each.

Kilmeen: Jamie Santry; Dan O’Leary, Dylan Coffey, Brian Deasy; Shane Buttimer, Don McCarthy, Brian Keohane; Ogie Scannell, Jonathan Deasy; Darragh Coakley, Damien O’Gorman, Kevin Keohane; Joseph O’Donovan, Shane Scannell, Darren Santry. Subs: William Tyner for J Santry (18), Ray Collins for S Buttimer (45), Liam O’Brien for D Coffey (55), John Clancy for O Scannell (65).

Tadhg MacCárthaigh: Denis O’Sullivan; Shane Fitzgerald, Kevin O’Regan, David O’Connor; Mícheál O’Donovan, Sean McCarthy, Shane O’Driscoll; Jack McCarthy, Daniel Kingston; Brendan Herlihy, Colm O’Driscoll, Colm Crowley; Dylan Murray, Kevin O’Driscoll, Charlie McCarthy. Subs: Gavin O’Neill for D Murray (ht), Paddy Burke for C McCarthy, Liam O’Donovan for J McCarthy.

Referee: Tadhg Sheehan (St Mary’s).