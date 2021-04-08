Deadline for entries to Cork Sports Partnership’s Active Community Awards extended until April 16th

THE deadline for entries to Cork Sports Partnership’s Active Community Awards has been extended until Friday, April 16th.

So far there has been a great response to these awards established by Cork Sports Partnership under its Active Cork Communities Initiative.

These awards honour, recognise and celebrate the individuals and groups in local Cork communities that go above and beyond in their efforts to promote community sport and physical activity opportunities, while equally promoting positive health and wellbeing for all.

This is the first year of the awards, which seek to highlight the important role that community groups, organisations and individuals play in promoting local community health and wellbeing through physical activity.

This last year has been particularly challenging but communities have come up with unique and innovative ways to keep people engaged in physical activity and sport, supporting them to look after their physical and mental health.

‘These awards are being organised to acknowledge the invaluable contributions made by individuals, groups, clubs and organisations in ensuring their local communities are active through sport and physical activity,’ explains Kristine Meenaghan, co-ordinator with Cork Sports Partnership.

‘Cork Sports Partnership is looking to showcase the phenomenal work being undertaken by local communities across Cork every day in keeping Cork Active.’

Nominations are welcome across the following four categories:

1. Active Community Group – This award is to acknowledge a volunteer group/team of people working in the development and or promotion of locally led physical activity and community sports programmes.

2. Active Community Campaign – This award is to acknowledge and recognise successful community campaigns, events or initiatives that encourage people to be active.

3. Active Community Champion – This award is to acknowledge an individual’s work in the development and or promotion of locally led physical activity and community sports programmes.

4. Active Community Inclusion – This award is to acknowledge groups/organisations that provide a leading role in the area of inclusion in their communities.

Nominations can be submitted by any member of the public. The closing date for applications is April 16th. For further information on the awards and to make a nomination click here: