David Hayes wins Kilty Cup and bragging rights

CLONAKILTY’S David Hayes (Suzuki GSXR750) has the local bragging rights after he took the Kilty Cup for the fastest local rider at the recent Twohig’s Hill Hillclimb in Clonakilty that was organised by the West Cork Motorcycle Club.

It was the fourth time he won this much-coveted award.

Since its inception in 2013, Mike ‘Darby’ O’Donovan, the first winner, also won out in 2014 and 2016 while Hayes scooped the award in 2015, 2017, 2019 and his latest, just a few weeks ago. There was no event in 2018.

‘Essentially, the award is for any rider that has a ‘kilty’ address. There’s a great rivalry between Mike ‘Darby’ and myself,’ said Hayes, who confines his competitive outings to hillclimbs.

‘I don’t bother with the road racing scene. The only time I raced in Mondello was in 2015 when I raced in the Classic Superbikes. I was always interested in bikes and a few years after Twohig’s Hill started, I decided to take part.

‘I can remember all the other bikes had tyre warmers on, mine was at the end of the hill, just thrown against the fence, no warmers. The first time I did it, my time was one minute and 1.323 seconds. My best time so far was in 2017, I think I did it in 51.339 seconds. This year I did 52.347 seconds.’

‘Unfortunately, this year we had only two runs but that is the way it goes.’

Other locals like Gary Keohane and Ray O’Brien are also in the reckoning but so far it’s between Hayes and O’Donovan.

Hayes has won the D class in the Drag Race at Halfway on two occasions. However, its success at Twohig’s Hill and the Kilty Cup is what really matters. Jokingly, he added, ‘After I won the last day, Mike ‘Darby’ said he was going to delete my number from his phone!’

All good natured fun, no doubt. Indeed, Hayes should receive a call from his friend and rival today (Thursday) if only to wish the Kilty Cup holder a happy 51st birthday.