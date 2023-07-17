David Harte in Irish hockey squad for Europeans

LEGENDARY Irish hockey goalkeeper David Harte has been included in the Irish men’s squad for the upcoming European Championships II to be held in Abbotstown between July 23rd and 29th.

The two-time FIH World Goalkeeper of the Year made his first international appearance since 2019 when Ireland played Wales in a three-match series earlier this month.

But while experienced shot-stopper David (35) is included in Mark Tumilty's selection for the home Europeans there is no room for his twin brother Conor, who is one of the most capped Irish players of all time.

The Harte brothers from Ballinspittle have been synonymous with Irish men’s hockey since they made their debuts back in 2006, and both have racked up north of over 200 appearances each for Ireland, with Conor having played more than 250 times for the Green Machine. Both also starred for Ireland at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Ireland’s European Championships II campaign will see the host team play the Czech Republic on Sunday, July 23rd, Ukraine on Tuesday, July 25th and complete their pool section against Portugal on Wednesday, July 26th. If Ireland can secure a top-two finish in this tournament it opens up the door for a return to Europe's top tier and also the 2024 Olympics in Paris next summer.