David Guest is top local driver in Cork ‘20’ rally

THREE local drivers finished in the top ten of the recent O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ International Rally that was won by Derry’s Callum Devine (VW Polo GTi R5).

Devine has edged closer to winning a maiden Irish Tarmac Rally Championship title that will now be decided on this weekend’s Ulster Rally where four-time British Rally champion Keith Cronin is an absentee.

Dunmanway’s David Guest (Ford Fiesta Rally2) and his Mitchelstown co-driver Jonathan McGrath were the top County Cork crew, finishing eighth overall. Ovens driver Owen Murphy (Citroen C3 Rally2) and his Askeaton co-driver Anthony Nestor were ninth and the top ten was completed by Dunmanway’s Jason McSweeney (Skoda Fabia R5) and his Blackpool co-driver Liam Brennan.

Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen C3 Rally2) and his Rosscarbery co-driver Eric Calnan were the leading Cork crew all during Saturday’s eight stages and until Sunday’s second stage (SS10) when they slid off the road and out of the rally.

Meanwhile, Clonakilty’s Darragh O’Donovan/Michael White (Honda Civic) won the Junior category and have closed to within two points of series leader Rylane’s Robbie O’Hanlon and his Donegal co-driver Oisin Joyce. The ITRC Junior series will also be decided on the Ulster Rally.

Overnight rain and heavy winds made for greasy conditions on Saturday’s stages near Castlelyons and Tallow. Devine was quickly into the groove and posted the best time to lead Moffett by 2.9s with Evans another 1.1s behind in third.

The Welshman picked a hard compound tyre that paid dividends on SS2 and he moved into a 5.3s lead over Devine, who reckoned he was too cautious. Moffett was 6.1s further adrift in third.

The leading trio had broken away from the chasing pack that included a strong local contingent spearheaded by Cal McCarthy. His times put him in eighth spot, 1.1s behind newly-crowned Northern Ireland Rally champion Jonny Greer in a similar Citroen C3 Rally2; 15.7s ahead of Owen Murphy, also in a Citroen; 16.9s in front of David Guest; 18.3s up on Daragh O’Riordan (Fiesta S2000) and 21.5s ahead of Jason McSweeney, who was debuting the ex-Andrew Purcell Skoda Fabia R5.

On the repeat of both stages and while Evans continued to lead, Moffett had a superb time on SS3, slotted into second 0.9s behind with Devine a further 5.3s further behind. McCarthy, who had chosen a harder compound tyre that worked well, continued in eighth and his fellow locals retained their previous positions.

On the afternoon stages Evans increased his lead to 11.2s by SS6 but a heavy rain shower during SS7 took his concentration and Devine closed to within 6.3s. Evans was best on the day’s final stage and led at the overnight halt by 6.8s from Devine with Moffett some 11.0s behind the rally leader. McCarthy, who lost the rear wing that snapped off on SS6, ended a solid day in eighth spot. Guest was 49.9s behind and struggled on the day’s final stage. Murphy occupied tenth with McSweeney, who had intercom issues on two stages, a place behind.

By the end of Sunday’s opening loop of stages where the organisers lost SS11 due to the lack of bales, Devine had closed to within 3.6s of Evans. Moffett had lost touch (33.1s off the lead) as the set-up of his Hyundai wasn’t suited to the changing weather conditions.

Unfortunately, McCarthy exited the fray on SS10 when he slid off and while there was no major damage, the radiator took the brunt of the contact with the scenery.

Guest, who had a good run on SS9, slotted into eighth followed by Murphy, who had issues in the wet conditions. McSweeney was tenth. O’Riordan ran out of road on SS9.

With SS12 cancelled for the main field due to an accident in the Historic category, Devine moved into a 3.6s lead on SS13; Evans was best on the penultimate stage to leave the margin between them at 2.7 seconds with one stage remaining.

A major showdown loomed over the longest stage of the rally: Mullentra3 at 18.24kms.

However, Historic leader Tomas Davies (Escort) crashed on the very last corner of the stage. Attempts to have the stage cleared in time didn’t materialise and the results at the end of the previous stage gave Devine victory by 2.7s. Moffett was 50.1s further behind in third. Guest finished seventh with Murphy and McSweeney completing the top ten.

Elsewhere, Aherla’s Anthony Whelton and his Ballincollig co-driver Colm O’Mahony (Ford Escort) won Class 11R, while Rosscarbery’s Pa and Shauna O’Mahony (Ford Fiesta) won Class 22. Barryroe’s Dylan Doonan and his Mogeely driver Cian Walsh (Toyota Corolla) won Class 13 despite a severe misfire all through Sunday’s stages. Ballincollig’s Stephen Quin and his Midleton driver Colin Byrne (Ford Escort) were third in Class 14 and the Skibbereen/Rathbarry duo of Noel McCarthy/Joseph O’Sullivan (Ford Escort) were second in Class 9.