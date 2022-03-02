Date announced for 2021 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Annual Awards night

THE 2021 Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Annual Awards night will be held on Friday, April 1st.

The biggest event in West Cork sport, these awards, which have been going strong since 1998, honour and celebrate the achievements and successes of local sportspeople at all levels. The 2020 awards were held online last year, with Ballineen Bullet Phil Healy crowned the best in the west, but the good news is that this year’s gala celebration will return to its home at the Celtic Ross Hotel in Rosscarbery.

On the night, the 2021 West Cork Sports Star of the Year will be revealed, while in the weeks ahead, the 2021 West Cork Sports Star Team of the Year, the latest Hall of Fame entrant and the 2021 West Cork Junior Sports Star will all be named. Last year was another memorable one for West Cork sport at local, national and international levels, and a host of the region’s top sportspeople are vying for the prestigious accolade of West Cork Sports Star of the Year.

The final two 2021 monthly award presentations were held on Tuesday, with both Irish athletics star Darragh McElhinney and Munster and Ireland rugby juggernaut Gavin Coombes honoured for their achievements in 2021.

The hugely popular Celtic Ross Hotel West Cork Sports Star Awards, run on an annual basis, are a joint effort from the Celtic Ross Hotel, The Southern Star and C103.