Darren Sweetnam delivers timely reminder of his talents

DARREN Sweetnam scored two tries as La Rochelle beat Pau 51-27 in the Top 14 last Saturday night.

The Dunmanway man is on loan with Ronan O’Gara’s team until the end of the season and his two-try haul is a timely reminder of his talents as he looks to nail down a deal for next season.

Having lost the Champions Cup final in their previous outing this was the response that La Rochelle needed, as former Munster winger Sweetnam ran in two late tries in a bonus-point win.

Sweetnam crossed the line in the 61st minute, finishing low in the corner, and 77th minute for La Rochelle to clinch a valuable bonus point. In the Top 14 a team earns a bonus point when they score three more tries than their opponents so Sweetnam’s late double meant that La Rochelle outscored Pau by seven tries to four.