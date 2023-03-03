Darragh’s trademark celebration shows he is number one!

IT should be no surprise, given how dominant he is, that Darragh McElhinney has his own trademark celebration.

Even though he told the Star Sport Podcast last summer, after adding the Irish men’s 5000m outdoor gold to his collection, that he never plans celebrations, he has developed his own crossing-the-line celebration.

Similar to his consistency on track, so too is his celebration – he holds up the index finger of his right hand to symbolise he is number one. And he’s right: Darragh has now won four Irish senior titles – across indoor, outdoor and cross-country – in the last 12 months.

‘It sounds like I am making this up but I have never planned a celebration in my life! It’s just the emotion that takes over a small bit,’ Darragh explained after his 2022 5000m win.

‘As soon as I did it I was thinking to myself “why did I even do that!” Put it this way I wouldn’t have done that celebration if it was a race where I was being raced all the way to the line and had completely spent myself. I enjoyed the fact that it wasn’t a battle to the end.’

He has proved he is number one race after race, and long may Darragh’s celebration continue!