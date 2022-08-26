Cup champs Bunratty United to face Beara in opener

DEFENDING Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup champions Bunratty United will begin their title defence against Beara United.

In June Bunratty completed a magnificent 2021/22 season by beating Drinagh Rangers 2-1 in the final, thanks to goals from Conor Brosnan and Colm Cleary.

That success followed on from winning the West Cork League Championship title (and promotion to the Premier Division this season) and the Championship Cup, so Bunratty completed a terrific treble.

With the new season just around the corner, the draw for the 2022/23 Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup will whet the appetite for local soccer fans who will also have spotted some changes to the line-up.

Two new teams will grace the West Cork League in the upcoming season, with the addition of Sullane and Clonakilty United, but three teams have also withdrawn – Spartak Mossgrove, Dunmanway Town B and Kilbrittain Rovers. Spartak were relegated from the Premier Division last season, Dunmanway Town B finished rock bottom of the Championship while Kilbrittain finished fifth in the Championship.

There is also an amalgamation of two clubs as Mizen Rovers and Ballydehob are planning to join forces as one club to field two adult teams.

In the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup draw, Premier Division champions Drinagh Rangers were paired against new boys Sullane in the preliminary round. There is an all-Premier clash between Clonakilty Soccer Club and Kilgoban Celtic, who finished third and fourth in last season’s league. New outfit Clonakilty United take on seasoned title challengers and cup experts Dunmanway Town in another tie.

The Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup draw is as follows: PRELIMINARY ROUND – Skibbereen v Drinagh Rangers B, Drinagh Rangers v Sullane, Riverside Athletic v Mizen Hob A. ROUND ONE – Clonakilty Soccer Club v Kilgoban Celtic, Mizen Hob B v Courtmacsherry, Riverside Athletic or Mizen Hob A v Togher Celtic, Skibbereen or Drinagh Rangers B v Castlelack, Bunratty United v Beara United, Drinagh Rangers or Sullane v Baltimore, Clonakilty United v Dunmanway Town, Lyre Rovers v Aultagh Celtic.